Artificially-high lending rates suffocating Ghanaian economy – Dr. John Kwakye

Headlines Economist Dr. John Kwakye
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Economist Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana, Dr. John Kwakye has expressed concern about the country’s high lending rates.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) on January 29, reduced its monetary policy rate (base rate) by 100bps from 30% to 29%.

Despite the reduction, analysts insist that the rate remains too high and must be further reduced.

Sharing his view on the matter, Dr. John Kwakye has admonished the Central Bank to significantly slash the Policy Rate by at least 200 basis points.

According to him, this will lead to a decline in Ghana's current lending rates, which are suffocating the economy.

“Bank of Ghana has a duty to slash its Policy Rate (PR) drastically by at least 200 basis points to trigger a decline in the artificially-high lending rates, which are suffocating the economy. Ghana's PR is one of the highest globally and cannot be justified,” Dr. John Kwakye said.

Meanwhile, Dr. John Kwakye has urged Ghanaians to reject political leaders who maintain that Ghana is poor and resorting to foreign aid.

He argues that Ghana cannot be poor when the country has trillions of dollars of natural resource wealth.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

