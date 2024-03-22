ModernGhana logo
Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're willing to destroy the integrity holding Ghana's democracy to please LGBTQ community — Atik Mohammed scolds Akufo-Addo

Atik Mohammed, former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his actions regarding the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to him, the President is undermining Ghana's democratic institutions.

The criticism stems from a letter sent by the President's office to Parliament, warning against any transmission of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill for the President's assent.

The letter referenced a pending application for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court as the reason for not assenting to the Bill.

Atik Mohammed, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, condemned the President's move, labeling it as a breach of Ghana's constitution.

He expressed deep concern over what he perceived as an attempt by the President to undermine the powers and integrity of Parliament.

“The President has insulted the institution of Parliament. He has undermined the institution of Parliament.”

“There's a difference between an injunction application and an injunction order. Until an order is given, there is no injunction,” he added.

According to Mr. Mohammed, the President's reluctance to sign the bill into law is evident, and his actions set a dangerous precedent for the country.

He stated, "You (Akufo-Addo) are willing to destroy structural integrity that holds our democracy together."

“You are willing to sacrifice the harmony that co-exist amongst the arms of government just because of the LGBTQ people because all that is happening, it's obvious that the President has no intention to ever sign this bill into law.

"He needs to know this is going to be part of his legacy that there is a President who refused to do that which Ghanaians are asking him to do in respect of these gay community,” he expressed.

