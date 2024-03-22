‘Bawumia's tax amnesty promise is not tax forgiveness’ — Kofi Bentil explains to critics

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil[left] and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A Senior IMANI Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentil has waded into the confusion about Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's promise of a "clean slate" for taxes in 2025, if elected President.

Dr. Bawumia had stated at an engagement with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry that under his presidency in 2025, there would be a "tax amnesty" for individuals and businesses. This was aimed at ushering in a new tax regime with a "flat tax system" designed to make Ghana's taxes more competitive.

However, his comments met some criticism, with some arguing the Vice President cannot simply "forgive" taxes, as the country depends on tax revenues.

But in a Facebook post on Friday, March 22, Kofi Bentil clarified that there is a difference between a "tax amnesty" and "tax forgiveness".

He wrote: "Some people are upset with the announcement and seem to confuse issues. Please There’s a Difference between Tax Amnesty and Tax Forgiveness."

Differences between tax waiver and tax forgiveness:

From our research, a tax waiver means the government is waiving or not collecting a tax that is otherwise owed by the taxpayer. The taxpayer's tax liability is reduced or eliminated, but they are still legally responsible for the tax.

Tax forgiveness means the government is forgiving or cancelling a tax debt that is owed. The tax liability is extinguished completely and the taxpayer is no longer legally responsible for paying the tax.

With a tax waiver, the taxpayer's tax records would still show the waived tax amount as owed but unpaid. With tax forgiveness, the forgiven tax amount would be removed completely from the taxpayer's records.

A tax waiver provides temporary relief from paying the tax, while the tax remains an outstanding legal obligation. Tax forgiveness permanently cancels the tax debt obligation.