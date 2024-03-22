Free SHS: ‘The 'free' hasn’t been fair to many Ghanaians ’ — TEWU Chairman

Ambrose Kwadwodza, National Chairman of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) has noted that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy has achieved its goal of making secondary education more accessible across Ghana.

However, according to him, the policy is not truly "free" for many Ghanaians due to the exorbitant costs of transportation.

He intimated that while school fees have been waived for all SHS students nationwide, parents still face significant out-of-pocket expenses getting their children to and from school each term.

For those in remote and rural communities far from the nearest secondary school, transportation costs have become a heavy financial burden.

The TEWU Chairman expressed this concern while speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' National Dialogue program on Thursday, March 21.

"Free SHS is such a good policy. However, the 'free' hasn’t been fair to many Ghanaians. This is because people are spending huge amounts of money on transportation," Kwadwodza stated.