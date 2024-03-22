‘Many teachers have lost their marriages due to double-track system’ — Dr Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee

The double-track system introduced under the Free SHS policy has negatively impacted the personal lives of many teachers, according to Dr. Clement Apaak.

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee told JoyNews on Thursday, March 21, that the double-shift model has overworked teachers, denying them adequate rest and leading to breakdowns in some marriages.

"Teachers are being overworked. Many of them have not had time to rest and recuperate. Some have lost their marriages when the double-track system was in full gear," Dr. Apaak stated.

The Double-Track System of Education was introduced in the 2018/19 academic year in 400 senior high schools across the country.

This was due to increase in enrolment as existing facilities in senior high schools could not accommodate the increase.

Under the system, students are divided into groups who attend school at separate times to avoid overcrowding as infrastructure expands to accommodate all secondary students.

This has increased the workload of teachers who must take classes for twice as many students.

Teacher unions have been calling on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reset the academic calendar to the trimester system.

They explain that the increase in student population coupled with the extension in the teaching period is putting pressure on them and the management of second-cycle institutions.