ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.03.2024 Education

‘Many teachers have lost their marriages due to double-track system’ — Dr Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Education CommitteeDr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee
22.03.2024 LISTEN

The double-track system introduced under the Free SHS policy has negatively impacted the personal lives of many teachers, according to Dr. Clement Apaak.

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee told JoyNews on Thursday, March 21, that the double-shift model has overworked teachers, denying them adequate rest and leading to breakdowns in some marriages.

"Teachers are being overworked. Many of them have not had time to rest and recuperate. Some have lost their marriages when the double-track system was in full gear," Dr. Apaak stated.

The Double-Track System of Education was introduced in the 2018/19 academic year in 400 senior high schools across the country.

This was due to increase in enrolment as existing facilities in senior high schools could not accommodate the increase.

Under the system, students are divided into groups who attend school at separate times to avoid overcrowding as infrastructure expands to accommodate all secondary students.

This has increased the workload of teachers who must take classes for twice as many students.

Teacher unions have been calling on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reset the academic calendar to the trimester system.

They explain that the increase in student population coupled with the extension in the teaching period is putting pressure on them and the management of second-cycle institutions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Jobless nurses accuse Health Ministry of extortion for postings Jobless nurses accuse Health Ministry of extortion for postings

3 hours ago

World Water Day: 3 in every 5 persons in Ghana dont have water on their premises – Report World Water Day: 3 in every 5 persons in Ghana don’t have water on their premise...

3 hours ago

Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC, Employment Ministry rescheduled to March 25 Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC, Employment Ministry rescheduled t...

3 hours ago

Suspending approval of new ministers is needless – Atta Kyea jabs Bagbin Suspending approval of new ministers is needless – Atta Kyea jabs Bagbin

3 hours ago

Return outstanding BVDs – EC orders regional offices Return outstanding BVDs – EC orders regional offices

4 hours ago

Inusah Fuseini defends Speaker Bagbin on suspension of ministerial approval Inusah Fuseini defends Speaker Bagbin on suspension of ministerial approval

4 hours ago

Well soon begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo – Minority reveals We’ll soon begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo – Minority reveals

4 hours ago

Approval of new ministers: We must stop undue, unwarranted politicking – AG Approval of new ministers: ‘We must stop undue, unwarranted politicking’ – AG

5 hours ago

Country flags at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. By Glyn KIRK AFP Malaysia says no to hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost

5 hours ago

The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has enjoyed a dizzying rise through military ranks. By PETER BUSOMOKE AFPFile Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief

Just in....
body-container-line