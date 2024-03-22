ModernGhana logo
‘Only unwise women would do photoshoots when pregnant’ — Ajagurajah

The growing trend of expecting mothers sharing photos documenting their changing bodies during pregnancy has come under criticism from Prophet Ajagurajah of the Ajagurajah Movement.

He raised concerns about the effects of camera use on pregnant women and their unborn children in a recent livestream on TikTok.

"Only unwise women would do photoshoots when they are pregnant. This means they lack wisdom," Ajagurajah stated.

He asserted that cameras should not be used to take pictures of pregnant women due to the presence of mercury in camera components.

"Do you know that we don't take pictures of a pregnant woman? The camera has mercury, so some people would give birth, and their children would be suffering from sickness," the prophet said.

Prophet Ajagurajah argued that in the past, pregnant women were discouraged from having their photographs taken due to fears over how camera exposure could impact the health of the baby.

"In the olden days, pregnant women were not allowed to take pictures. Some people's children are suffering. Have you ever asked yourself why a camera could capture a spirit being? It's because of the mercury," he added.

Isaac Donkor
