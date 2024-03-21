ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt they’ll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar — Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has opined that Ghanaians will not ditch the traditional New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Nana Kwame Bediako’s New Force political movement.

Speaking on the political aspirations of Mr. Bediako, also known as Cheddar, Nana Aba acknowledged Cheddar's positive intentions and genuine concern for the nation's progress but noted the challenge he would face.

She said "We definitely need a new force. I have engaged Freedom Jacob Caesar [Cheddar] a couple of times, he is a great guy, and I love him.

“He means well and wants to see people do better in their lives. But I am not sure Ghanaians will give a new force an opportunity, even though we are screaming for one.”

She indicated that Cheddar is someone who has Ghanaians at heart and will want to do everything within his power to make the nation better, however, the task appears to be a difficult one.

Nana Aba stated that even if The New Force leader does not win the general election or become president as he wishes, he has made a bold statement within the political circles.

Cheddar, who is set to contest in the upcoming general elections under The New Force political movement, has faced criticism over recent promises, including the pledge to dredge a sea in Kumasi if elected president.

