Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghana’ — A Plus

Renowned Ghanaian musician and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, known by his stage name A Plus, has accused state power producers GRIDCO and VRA of being "criminal organizations".

He intimated that those two entities are collapsing businesses in Ghana through persistent power outages.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 21, A Plus claimed GRIDCO and VRA are responsible for turning off power supply to Ghanaians, which has had dire consequences for many businesses across the country.

“GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations who turn of supply to Ghanaians (which collapses many businesses in Ghana) and sell the power to some private businesses and to other countries like Burkina Faso and Cote D'Ivoire,” reads part of his post.

A Plus argued that blaming only the power distributor ECG for the outages is misguided, as GRIDCO and VRA control power generation and transmission nationally.

The outspoken social critic further announced plans to release a video explaining in more detail how GRIDCO and VRA are primarily responsible for the return of prolonged blackouts, commonly referred to as "dumsor" in Ghana.

The claims come amid public frustration over poor efforts to end Ghana's power crisis once and for all.