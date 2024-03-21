ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghana’ — A Plus

Headlines A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician

Renowned Ghanaian musician and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, known by his stage name A Plus, has accused state power producers GRIDCO and VRA of being "criminal organizations".

He intimated that those two entities are collapsing businesses in Ghana through persistent power outages.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 21, A Plus claimed GRIDCO and VRA are responsible for turning off power supply to Ghanaians, which has had dire consequences for many businesses across the country.

“GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations who turn of supply to Ghanaians (which collapses many businesses in Ghana) and sell the power to some private businesses and to other countries like Burkina Faso and Cote D'Ivoire,” reads part of his post.

A Plus argued that blaming only the power distributor ECG for the outages is misguided, as GRIDCO and VRA control power generation and transmission nationally.

The outspoken social critic further announced plans to release a video explaining in more detail how GRIDCO and VRA are primarily responsible for the return of prolonged blackouts, commonly referred to as "dumsor" in Ghana.

The claims come amid public frustration over poor efforts to end Ghana's power crisis once and for all.

321202463600-8csevihutp-img1757.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame There’s no risk of prejudice; proceed with the approval processes for ministeria...

1 hour ago

Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt theyll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar —Nana Aba Anamoah Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt they’ll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar — Nana...

1 hour ago

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs MinisterRight and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

1 hour ago

A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghan...

1 hour ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha ‘Spectacular disaster Mahama incurably corrupt, not fit for leadership’ — Salam ...

1 hour ago

Its unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-called govt business – Minority fires Majority Caucus It’s unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-call...

2 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey ‘There’ll be appropriate responses to your unguarded attacks on Bawumia’ — Salam...

2 hours ago

24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC 24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC

2 hours ago

Ill resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin I’ll resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authority of Parliament – Majority Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authorit...

Just in....
body-container-line