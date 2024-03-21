Ho Central NDC PC commissions new mechanize borehole at MafiKorfe

The residents of MafiKorfe, a community in the Takla electoral area of the Ho Municipality, are grateful to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu, for the installation of a new mechanized borehole in their area.

Prior to this intervention, the community faced severe water scarcity issues, often sharing water sources with animals and relying on private polytanks for survival. Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, they appealed to the authorities for help.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the community celebrated the commissioning of a high-speed mechanized borehole, generously funded by Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu. This borehole not only addresses the water scarcity issue but also mitigates the impact of cattle in the area.

Following the commissioning, Hon. Kpotosu urged the community to utilize the water responsibly and emphasized the importance of maintenance to ensure the borehole's longevity. Additionally, he encouraged them to explore revenue generation opportunities to support the borehole in case of emergencies.

MafiKorfe, a developing farming community situated between the Ho Airport and Sonrise, comprises approximately 50 households within the Municipality. Community leader Sohefia Awuku Tsamenyi expressed gratitude to the candidate for his humanitarian efforts and assured him of their unwavering support in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. He also urged Hon. Kpotosu to continue his benevolent initiatives and appealed for his assistance in completing an ongoing clinic project in the community, which would greatly improve access to healthcare services.

In response to these requests, Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu reiterated his commitment to community development. He highlighted his previous borehole commissioning at Fulani Korfe and pledged to continue implementing such projects to address the needs of the communities within the constituency.