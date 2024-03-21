Ho Central NDC PC dines with Ho female inmates, pledges start up capital after their release

The parliamentary candidate for Ho Central NDC has pledged support to female inmates at the Ho Central Prison by providing start-up capital upon their release.

Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu emphasized the importance of skill acquisition during and after their confinement, believing it would facilitate their reintegration into society and improve their quality of life with their families.

On his 49th birthday, which fell on March 19, 2024, Kpotosu celebrated with the female inmates, aiming to bring joy to their lives and embrace the spirit of motherhood. He urged the inmates to show humility towards the prison officers, viewing them not as adversaries but as mentors who could help them rectify their mistakes.

Kpotosu requested prayers from both the officers and inmates and urged them to support him in the upcoming December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. He expressed his commitment to fulfilling his promises if elected as a Member of Parliament and emphasized the importance of voting for John Dramani Mahama as president.

This marks the second occasion in two weeks where Kpotosu has demonstrated his compassion towards the Ho Central Prison. Previously, he donated educational materials to enhance the inmates' education and skills acquisition. Additionally, he provided cooked food, soft drinks, and water to the female inmates during his birthday celebration.

The women inmates expressed their gratitude through songs and joyful expressions, while both the inmates and female prison officers appreciated Kpotosu's gestures. They expressed hope that he would represent the Ho Central Constituency in Parliament, promising their support for his candidacy.