It’s unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-called gov’t business – Minority fires Majority Caucus

The Minority has issued a press release to defend the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin after accusations of arbitrariness from the Majority Caucus.

The Speaker on Wednesday, March 20, indicated that Parliament is unable to continue the consideration of the new ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo due to an issue before the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken after the Presidency also wrote to Parliament to caution the Clerk against transmitting the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo as a result of a case before the Supreme Court.

Not only did this decision not go down well with the Majority Caucus, but the Speaker’s decision to adjourn the sitting was questioned.

The Majority argued that it will affect the business of government significantly.

In a press release today, the Minority has defended Speaker Alban Bagbin, indicating that it is bizarre for the Majority to accuse the Speaker of an attempt to sabotage government business.

“After falling on its own dagger in Parliament on Wednesday, our attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement issued by the Majority Caucus blaming the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus for the development in Parliament.

“It is bizarre and unfortunate that the Majority Caucus accuses Mr. Speaker of arbitrariness and falsely claims that the Speaker and the Minority are sabotaging so-called government business,” parts of the Minority's release said.

The Minority further accused the Majority Caucus of engaging in deliberate distortions and grand propaganda to whip up public sentiments against the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Minority Caucus with these false claims.

STOP BLAMING MR. SPEAKER AND THE NDC MINORITY - MAJORITY HAS FALLEN ON ITS OWN DAGGER.

I. After falling on its own dagger in Parliament on Wednesday, our attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement issued by the Majority Caucus blaming the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus for the development in Parliament.

2. It is bizarre and unfortunate that the Majority Caucus accuses Mr. Speaker of arbitrariness and falsely claims that the Speaker and the Minority are sabotaging so- called government business.

3. The Majority Caucus is engaged in deliberate distortions and grand propaganda to whip up public sentiments against the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Minority Caucus with these false claims.

4. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to respond to claims of the Majority Caucus as the follows:

5. There was no tax waiver business before the House. That claim by the Majority Caucus is false. Clearly, they intended smuggling the tax waivers into the last-minute business of the house. In its present form, we are opposed to these tax waivers. We have stated our opposition on these waivers time without number. They are tainted with corruption and designed to siphone state resources into private pockets.

6. It will interest Ghanaians to know that the Finance Committee neither considered these tax waivers, nor were they advertised. The claim by the Majority Caucus is therefore false and unfounded.

7. The International Development Association (IDA) loan referred to in the Majority Caucus' statement, had earlier on been rejected by Parliament. The Committee on Works and Housing was subsequently tasked to inspect work on Phase 1 of the $200 million drawdown on the said project.

8. Unfortunately, the Works and Housing Committee is yet to visit the site and report to the House on the Speaker's referral. It has come to our notice that the initial $200 million approved by Parliament for phase 1 of the project has not been accounted for.

Typical of this government, the $200 million has been spent on reckless, wasteful and corrupt activities. It cannot therefore be true that Parliament failed to consider the $150 million IDA loan when the Committee has yet to generate a report for the consideration of the Bill before the House.

9. The Insolvency and Restructuring Bill, which was the only pending third time and passed. But for the Minority's House on Wednesday, was read for the usual impressive attendance in the chamber, the House would not have had the required numbers to pass this Bill. Therefore, the Majority's claim that the Minority false. Caucus conspired with Mr. Speaker to sabotage government

This business is further exposes the deliberate falsehood and grand propaganda by the Majority Caucus.

10. On the issue of the President's nominees for Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial positions, the Rt. Hon. Speaker took a cue from the precedent set by President Akufo- Addo by responding accordingly and appropriately.

11. The Majority Caucus' claim that the economy will suffer and that government business is being undermined is baseless, false and untrue.

12. The true state of our nation today on government is that: the watch of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia

a. the economy has collapsed. b. the exchange rate is out of the roof. c. lending rates are extremely high. d. business confidence is at is an all-time low.

e. youth unemployment has become a national security risk.

f. inflation is still high. g. shrinkflation, where companies keep their prices the same but give you less of their product, is the order of the day. h. food inflation is alarming.

13. Never in the history of Ghana was a government so hyped up, with massive goodwill a and huge fiscal space enough to transform our country as this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

14. Yet, this NPP government has gone down as the worst performing government in the history of Ghana!

15. Finally, we salute the Rt. Hon Speaker for his distinguished leadership and the very competent manner in which he continues to guide Parliament. END

HON. CASSIEL ATO FORSON (Ph.D)

MINORITY LEADER