Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo not ‘Alpha and Omega under the 1992 constitution’ – Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent actions regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, labeling them as unconstitutional.

Mahama Ayariga emphasized that the president should acknowledge that the law transcends his authority and that he is not the ultimate authority within Ghana’s constitutional framework.

Supporting the stance taken by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to suspend the confirmation of the president’s new ministers, Mahama Ayariga underscored the importance of the president recognising Parliament’s pivotal role in Ghana’s governance.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Thursday, March 21, Mahama Ayariga asserted Parliament’s resolve to push back whenever the president refuses to approve laws they have enacted.

“It is important for the president to note that he is not the Alpha and Omega under the constitution. There are coordinate branches of government and they also have their own powers. If we will sit there and labour and pass legislations and bring it to you and you refuse to assent to it, what makes you think that we will also sit there and do your business for you?

“I think that it is also right that we also decide that if we pass legislations and he keeps refusing to assent to them, we won’t also do his business. Separation of Powers requires that the legislature must have the capacity to stand up to the executive to check them, otherwise it is a useless system that we are running.”

