Court angry over mysterious cremation of Chinese galamsey operators, demands documentary evidence

In a twist to an ongoing trial involving illegal mining in the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve, the Magistrate of the Sefwi Wiawso District Court, Eric Baah Boateng, has ordered a police prosecutor to provide documentary evidence regarding the alleged death and cremation of two Chinese nationals who were standing trial.

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the two Chinese nationals were among a total of 10 individuals facing charges for engaging in illegal mining in the Forest Reserve. The suspects consist of four Chinese citizens – Men Shi Yu, Weng Yong Cheng, Wen Fu Lin, and Lee Pin – and six Ghanaians, including two police officers named Edward Owusu, Kwesi Frank, Abudu Dramani, Joe Nabur, Detective Sergeant Yahaya Andrews, and Lance Corporal Azantillow.

The arrests were made on December 12, 2023, by officers of the Forestry Commission for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The accused individuals have appeared in court on two previous occasions.

However, during the third court date on March 15, 2024, it was noticed that only two of the Chinese nationals were present, as opposed to the usual four.

Concerned about their absence, Magistrate Boateng questioned Chief Inspector George Asante Noye, the prosecutor, regarding the whereabouts of the missing individuals.

In response, the prosecutor stated that two of the Chinese defendants had passed away, and their bodies had been cremated.

As a result, the court has ordered the prosecutor to produce the sureties for the four Chinese nationals, who would provide documentary evidence of the alleged death and subsequent cremation.

This evidence will play a crucial role in determining the court’s next course of action. The case has been adjourned to April 15, 2024, and the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department in Takoradi for further guidance.

The situation has generated significant interest and speculation among the public and legal circles, as the alleged death and cremation of the two Chinese nationals could significantly impact the outcome of the trial. Authorities will be closely monitoring the developments in this case to ensure justice is served.

-DGN online