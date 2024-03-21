‘Your arbitrary adjournment is what undermines democracy, not the President’s letter’ — Majority tells Speaker

The Majority Caucus in Parliament is accusing Speaker Alban Bagbin of undermining democracy through his "arbitrary" decision to adjourn parliamentary session.

In a statement dated March 20, the Majority Caucus said Speaker Bagbin's action is "unilateral" and taken without consulting leadership of the house.

“The decision of Mr Speaker to adjourn the House without recourse to its members, especially the Leadership, is most arbitrary, capricious, and undemocratic," the statement reads in part.

The caucus took issue with the Speaker adjourning Parliament without allowing for consideration of key matters of national importance, including approval of presidential ministerial nominees and key financial bills.

“The consequences are clear that the economy will suffer and Government business will be undermined because of the pleasure of one man," the statement said.

The caucus further defended the president, saying his letter informing parliament of pending Supreme Court cases regarding the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill did not undermine the house's authority as the Speaker claim.

“The spirit of the President's letter is conclusive that the President is constitution-minded and will not undermine the Supreme Court of Ghana in its sacred role of administering justice," the statement noted.

Speaker Bagbin abruptly adjourned parliament on Thursday following a fiery response to the president over the letter.

However, the Majority Caucus stressed that the president's communication "did not breach any provision of the Constitution."

The Majority caucus again accused Speaker Bagbin and the opposition NDC party of conspiring to sabotage the government and undermine democracy.