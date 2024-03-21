Parliament shall not be subjected to the control of familial appointees at the presidency – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

21.03.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described the letter from the Presidency to Parliament asking the house not to transmit the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo as an attempt to subject Parliament to the control of familial appointees at the presidency.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of Parliament, the Presidency said it would be improper for Parliament to transmit the anti-gay bill to the President for him to approve.

It explained that this is because of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and, also, to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.

“Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits,” parts of the letter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President said.

The letter further explained, “Indeed, it is settled law that, during the pendency of an interlocutory Injunction application, the status quo ante ought to be preserved, and no action should be taken that would result in prejudicing the injunctive relief sought and undermining the authority of the court. In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill.”

In Parliament on Wednesday, Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin hit back at the Presidency when he informed President Akufo-Addo that his ministerial nominees wouldn’t be considered because of an impending case before the Supreme Court.

“Be that as it may, Hon Members, I also bring to your attention, the receipt of a process from the Courts titled Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor vrs. The Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney -General (Suit no. J1/12/2024) which process was served on the 19th of March 2024 and an injunction motion on notice seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the names of the persons submitted by His Excellency the President until the provisions of the constitution are satisfied.

“Hon. Members in the light of this process, the House is unable to continue to consider the nominations of His Excellency the President in the “spirit of upholding the rule of law “until after the determination of the application for interlocutory injunction by the Supreme Court,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

Reacting to the ruling, Samuel Okudzeto has commended the Speaker of Parliament, insisting that Parliament’s Constitutional independence must be respected.

“I hope President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo isn’t assuming he can control the Ghanaian Parliament like he controls Madam Butterfly Restaurant Limited which he incorporated after becoming Secretary to the President of Ghana?

“Parliament’s constitutional independence must be respected. We shall not be subjected to the control of familial appointees at the presidency,” Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook.