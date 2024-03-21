ModernGhana logo
Power outages in Eastern region due to GRIDCo’s technical challenges — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed power outages being experienced in some towns and communities in the Eastern Region to technical challenges emanating from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

In a statement released on Thursday, March 21, ECG said affected areas include Koforidua township, Okorase, Osabene, Mile 50, Akim Tafo township, Bunso, Osiem, Hemang, Begoro, Asesewa, Kibi, Asiakwa, Apedwa, Suhum township, Teacher Mante, Amanase, Akote and Amanhyia Nankesi Towns and nearby communities.

"The outage being experienced is as a result of a technical challenge emanating from GRIDCo," the statement quoted ECG.

It assured affected customers that "immediately the technical challenge is rectified, power supply will be restored."

ECG said it "regrets the inconvenience caused to our affected customers."

The power distributor said it was in contact with GRIDCo to address the technical faults causing the outages.

