I don’t trust the electoral commission for good reasons – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that he does not trust the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking to TV3, he argued that he has good reasons for not trusting the election body that will be in charge of this year’s general election.

“I have never trusted the EC and for good reasons, as I stated in that statement. First of all, you know what they did to my people of SALL on the eve of the last elections clandestinely and in a roguish manner just for electoral politics and as we speak, they’ve [the people of SALL] never had a representation and they [the EC] never did anything about it,” Franklin Cudjoe shared.

In his interview, he cited the EC’s handling of the last general election as another reason why he cannot trust the Electoral Commission.

“Look at the last elections, I mean the very thing they did, announcing figures multiple times,” Franklin Cudjoe bemoaned.

This comes after the Minority called for an audit of the Electoral Commission before the 2024 General Election.

Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on Wednesday disclosed that seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) of the EC are missing, arguing that this will affect the credibility of the December 7 polls.

However, addressing these allegations, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare said it is not true.

He, however, confirmed that five laptops are missing from the Biometric Verification kits.

“It was during this maintenance that we discovered the theft of five (5) laptops from the Biometric Voter Registration kits, not seven BVDs as erroneously stated,” Dr. Asare said.

He further assured that these missing laptops will not affect the credibility of the 2024 General Election.