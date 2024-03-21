Election 2024: ‘Mahama won't be accountable if he wins; don't vote for him to destroy Ghana’ — Justin Kodua

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned voters not to elect former president and NDC flagbearer John Mahama in the 2024 elections.

He argued the one-time President would not be accountable to Ghanaians if elected.

In an interview with Citi News, Justin Frimpong Kodua pointed out the merits and demerits of the two candidates.

"You have one person who has the chance to be president for eight years, who can come to you again for four years for you to evaluate what he has done, and one person who has nothing to lose. After four years, whether he performs or does not perform, he is going," Kodua said.

He further noted "it is a choice that Ghanaians will have to make" between electing a long-term leader committed to reforms or one who may lack motivation after a single term.

The NPP chief scribe said the ruling party is awaiting debates between the candidates on policy and visions for the country's development.