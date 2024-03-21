SA NDC Women's Wing donates GH¢62,000 worth of sanitary pads to young girls

In a spirit of giving back to society anchored on improving menstrual hygiene amongst young girls, the South African Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has donated GH¢62,000.00 worth of sanitary pad to three constituencies in Ghana.

In the ongoing donation exercise which started on Thursday, 14th March and ended on Sunday 17th March, 2024, over 300 students from the St. Margaret Mary Senior High School, Dansoman, Ablekuma West Constituency, and same number of girls in Okaikwei North Constituency respectively, received two packs of sanitary pads each. In all, about 2,540 pieces of pads were distributed. In the Ablekuma West and Okaikwei North donations, together with the upcoming Wa exercise, an amount of Gh¢62,000.00 has been expended.

The Wa donation exercise, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 23, 2024 at the Methodist School For The Blind Conference Hall, is targeted at girls with special needs. The NDC SA Women's Wing intends to donate about 540 pieces of pads during the exercise. These donation exercises which started last year in August are part of the phase two, themed "Empowering Girls Through Menstrual Hygiene, 'Sanitary Pads' Phase 2".

During the presentation ceremony at Okaikwei North Constituency, Madam Wilbertina Buxton, South Africa NDC Women's Wing Organizer, remarked that the donation is the continuation of the second phase of the exercise aimed at supporting young girls through menstrual hygiene with free sanitary pads. "This gesture isn't because we've too much to spare but it's part of our token contribution towards improving the general well-being of our younger ones, including those with special needs", Madam Buxton highlighted.

She noted that with this gesture, they are also embarking on advocacy to encourage young girls to use hygienic sanitary towels when menstruating, emphasising the need to curb any future health complication arising from the use of unhygienic materials.

This initiative by the NDC Women's Wing of South Africa signifies their commitment to projecting women needs and bringing it to the fore, underscoring the exigencies of the time and why the government, Parliament, and all political actors must address the challenges women face.

"There is no need for a woman, especially young girls, to struggle just because she is going through her menstrual cycle. They should not have to use unhygienic materials, and shouldn't skip school due to stained uniforms resulting from improper menstrual materials. This is improper and inappropriate in the 21st century", Wilbertina Buxton averred.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma West Constituency, Rev. Kweku Addo urged the students to send the good message of the NDC to their parents, encouraging them to vote massively for him and John Dramani Mahama come December 7, 2024 elections.

He took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the SA NDC Women Wing and Mr. Benjamín Quashie, NDC SA Council of Elders Chair for being the main sponsor of the project. The next train of the sanitary pads donation stops at Wa on March 23, 2024 to empower visually challenged girls.

Madam Buxton is expected to be accompanied by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC Running Mate for elections 2024, Dr. Mrs. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, National Women Organizer, Rita Oye Dartey, SA Women Chapter Organizer, Maame Afua Sekyi-Addo, Deputy Director for IRD, and Hon. Joyce Gyamfi, National Coordinator For Women With Disabilities Women's Working Committee.

The rest are Prisca Domenyevi Kuupol, NDC Upper West Region Women Organizer, Gifty Afi Wetsi, Middle Belt Coordinator For Women With Disabilities and Elizabeth Abdulai, Northern Belt Coordinator For Women With Disabilities Women's Wing Working Committee.