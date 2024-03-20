Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa inspires AAMUSTED students

Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections in a recent meeting with students of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Mampong, emphasized the importance of visionary and potential leadership in driving development.

He positioned himself as a new face with a commitment to inclusive progress, irrespective of political affiliations.

Hon. Afrifa expressed his intention to introduce himself to AAMUSTED students as a visionary and potential leader focused on development.

He emphasized the need for leadership that transcends political boundaries for the betterment of the community.

Addressing the students, Hon. Afrifa underscored the significance of politics in driving tangible benefits on earth, unlike professions like teaching and nursing, where blessings are often associated with the afterlife.

He highlighted the role of students as living examples of the impact individuals can have on community development, stressing the need for similar transformation in Amenfi West.

Hon. Afrifa expressed his willingness to act as a sacrificial lamb in his political endeavours, emphasizing his motivation to serve the community over personal gain. He humbly acknowledged his decision to contest for the Parliamentary candidate position in Amenfi West, driven by a desire to facilitate positive change.

The significance of certificates as indicators of individual abilities was emphasized by Hon. Afrifa, who placed his trust in what individuals can achieve. He advocated for deliberate interventions within the community to alter prevailing narratives and foster progress.

