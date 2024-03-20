Atik Mohammed has criticised the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) amidst the ongoing power cuts.

He describes the managers of the company as incompetent in managing the situation.

The recurring power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor' have been a source of worry for many Ghanaians whose lives and businesses have been impacted significantly.

ECG's Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, cited transformer overload, illegal connections, and technical challenges as contributing factors to the current situation.

However, Atik Mohammed, speaking on the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, described these explanations as inadequate, labelling the ECG boss and staff as incompetent.

He said, "Why are they doing this to us? They are not being transparent with us. They say what we are experiencing is not dumsor or load shedding. What is it then?... Who does maintenance at night?"

He also refuted the notion that the issue could be attributed to financial constraints, pointing out that ECG's revenue collection has reportedly increased in recent times.

Atik urged the ECG to be honest with the public and provide accurate information about the situation.

"They have to tell us the truth, then we can all appreciate the position they are in," he emphasised.