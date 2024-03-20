ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

From The Lab: Is Camembert in trouble?

By Dhananjay Khadilkar - RFI
Europe Dhananjay Khadilkar
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
© Dhananjay Khadilkar

The French Camembert cheese is on the “verge of extinction,” according to the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).The reason behind its decline is a  fungus called Penicillium Camemberti.

Penicillium Camemberti is responsible for the texture and flavour of Camembert. Experts are now worried that the fungus is facing a decline in its reproductive capacity.

According to Tatiana Giraud of the Ecology, Systematics and Evolution laboratory there is ongoing concern about the genetic diversity in the mould that is used to make Camembert as well as Roquefort.

"That's because the selection has been too strong in many places. We took the same strain and have lost all the diversity that had been generated during domestication," she said.

"The most problematic aspect when you have a single strain which is not reproducing sexually anymore is that you cannot regenerate diversity and purge bad mutations."

She added that mutations that cause nonfunctional genes accumulate in genomes resulting eventually in a decrease in spore production and the ability to make good cheese.

How cheese fungi adapt
Jeanne Ropars, who is also a researcher at the Ecology, Systematics and Evolution laboratory, said their research aims to understand how cheese fungi adapt to the cheese environment.

"We are using genomics, but also lab experiments. To evaluate our hypothesis, we sequenced the genomes of several strains and species from the cheese environment," she said.

"We need to compare strains coming from the cheese and strains coming from other environments to be able to answer the question of adaptation.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

WR: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim W/R: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim

4 hours ago

Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Aku...

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI bill: Bediatuo letter to Parliament 'disrespectful' — Mahama Anti-LGBTQI bill: Bediatuo letter to Parliament 'disrespectful' — Mahama

4 hours ago

Govt owes Common Fund over GH6billion – Ho Central MP Govt owes Common Fund over GH¢6billion – Ho Central MP

5 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of IT and Elections 2024 elections: ‘NPP has submitted a list of Returning officers, deputies for EC...

5 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa EC’s claim of missing biometric machines a ploy to waste another money — Frankli...

5 hours ago

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA ‘Mocking Cheddar’s “Sea to Kumasi" promise shows Ghanaians' attachment to medioc...

5 hours ago

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompsonleft and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar’s ‘sea to Kumasi’ promise one of the most brilliant ideas I've ever hear...

5 hours ago

Leader of the National Liberation Congress, Stephen Atubigaleft and Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Sea to Kumasi: ‘Think about feeding Ghanaians instead of impossible promises’ — ...

5 hours ago

The election race was fired up by a rapidly-passed amnesty law that led last week to the release from prison of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the charismatic Ousmane Sonko, figureheads of the anti-establishment opposition. By SEYLLOU AFP Senegal heads for wide open presidential poll Sunday

Just in....
body-container-line