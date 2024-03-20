Agriculture Empowerment: Unlocking Opportunities in Ghana's Agribusiness sector

Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in charge of crops passionately advocates for the transformative potential of agribusiness at the 3rd Agritech West Africa Exhibition in Accra.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ2), he urges the youth to seize diverse opportunities within the sector's value chains. Under PFJ 2.0, upfront costs are eliminated, and sustainable farming zones are established to foster climate-smart agriculture. The initiative targets self-sufficiency in staple crops and emphasizes broiler production and processing in poultry farming.

"The roll out the Programme in full, one will no longer need to mobilise upfront financing for land development and preparation as well as seeds and fertilizers, which together constitute about 80% of production cost. All you need is your land and register under the PFJ phase two and you are good to go".

Complementing this vision, Mr. Manish Gupta, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations. With a focus on technology infusion, Ghana aims to bolster agricultural output for export, supported by India's commitment to providing modern equipment.

In collaboration with key stakeholders such as the West Africa Chamber of Agriculture (WACOA), CropLife Ghana, Association of Ghana Industries, GUTA, and the Food & Beverage Association of Ghana, the Wegvoraus Exhibition is set to host the 3rd edition of the Agritech West Africa exhibition.

Scheduled for 19th to 21st March 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre, this 3-day event runs alongside the Food & Beverage Ghana Foodpack Tech Ghana exhibition, under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Ghana.

The Expo promises to encompass the entire agriculture value chain, with approximately 100 companies from India, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, America, Europe, and other regions showcasing a diverse range of products. These include agrochemicals, agriculture technology, irrigation, biofeeds, food processing and packaging technologies, food innovation, as well as processed and packed food & beverage products.

Together, these initiatives pave the way for a prosperous future, where agriculture thrives as a beacon of economic growth and sustainability in Ghana.