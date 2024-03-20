ModernGhana logo
13th African Games: Ghana misses out on medals in 100m finals

20.03.2024

Ghanaian duo Benjamin Azamati and Aggerh Barnabas missed out on medals in the men’s 100m finals at the ongoing African Games.

Ghana’s national record holder, Azamati, placed fifth with a time of 10.45s, while his compatriot, Aggerh, grabbed the sixth spot with a time of 10.50s.

It was a disappointment for the thousands of Ghanaian fans gathered at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as Cameroon’s Emmanuel Alobwede won gold with an impressive 10.14s.

Nigeria’s Itsekiri Usheoritse won silver with a time of 10.23s, while Namibia’s Gilbert Hainuca won bronze with a time of 10.29s.

In the women’s 100m race, Ghana’s Mary Boakye finished seventh with a time of 11.71, missing out on a place on the medal podium.

Gambia’s Bass Bittaye Gina Mariam won the women’s 100m race with a time of 11.36s, while Maia Alyse finished second with 11.49s.

Nigeria’s Olajide Olayinka took home the bronze medal with a time of 11.55s.

GNA

