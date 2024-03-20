Akufo-Addo gov't has no intention of disrupting internet on election day to warp poll results — NCA boss

Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr. Joe Anokye has reassured the public that potential internet disruptions will not compromise the integrity of the December 7 elections.

He attributed the disruptions to natural causes rather than individual actions and reiterated the government's lack of intentions to interfere with the electoral process.

Dr. Anokye expressed confidence in the independence of the Electoral Commission (EC), affirming that they operate free from political influence.

He urged Ghanaians to dismiss any assertions suggesting otherwise and to trust the government's commitment to upholding fairness in the electoral process.

Addressing concerns about recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, crucial for internet connectivity in Ghana, Dr. Anokye provided insight into the difficulties encountered in identifying the causes. He highlighted the considerable distances between the four subsea cables, making it challenging to pinpoint the exact reasons for the cuts.

"These four cables in Ivory Coast, Cote D’Ivoire, ACE, one of them is called Ace. That’s the one closer. It’s about 118km or so. Between that cable and the next cable is about 11 kilometres... The distance between Main One and WACS is also 77 kilometres... So it is very difficult to determine exactly what happened," he explained.

Dr. Anokye, who spoke to Citi FM, also denied allegations that the government intends to disrupt internet services on December 7 -- Election Day -- for rigging purposes.

— Classfmonline