Article 71 of the constitution must be amended if need be – Ampadu Fofie

Chairperson of the Presidential Emoluments Committee, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie, has emphasized that a national referendum will be held to amend Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution if the need arises.

The focus on emoluments for Article 71 officeholders has heightened following the President’s establishment of a committee to review Ex-gratia for public officers.

Calls for either abolishing or amending Article 71 have recently gained significant traction nationwide.

Speaking at a conference on the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 officeholders in Accra, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie highlighted the rigorous procedures involved in altering entrenched provisions such as Article 71.

“I also would like us to bear in mind that Article 71 is one of the entrenched provisions, apparently, in the Constitution, and as such has very, very strict rules relating to its removal, its cancellation, or its amendment.

“Yes indeed, the provision can be amended, but there are strict constitutional processes that must be followed to change this provision in any form, foremost among which is the requirement for a national referendum, which I believe we could consider if need be, as we have successfully done with some instances since 1992.”

—Citi Newsroom