ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Article 71 of the constitution must be amended if need be – Ampadu Fofie

Social News Article 71 of the constitution must be amended if need be – Ampadu Fofie
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Chairperson of the Presidential Emoluments Committee, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie, has emphasized that a national referendum will be held to amend Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution if the need arises.

The focus on emoluments for Article 71 officeholders has heightened following the President’s establishment of a committee to review Ex-gratia for public officers.

Calls for either abolishing or amending Article 71 have recently gained significant traction nationwide.

Speaking at a conference on the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 officeholders in Accra, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie highlighted the rigorous procedures involved in altering entrenched provisions such as Article 71.

“I also would like us to bear in mind that Article 71 is one of the entrenched provisions, apparently, in the Constitution, and as such has very, very strict rules relating to its removal, its cancellation, or its amendment.

“Yes indeed, the provision can be amended, but there are strict constitutional processes that must be followed to change this provision in any form, foremost among which is the requirement for a national referendum, which I believe we could consider if need be, as we have successfully done with some instances since 1992.”

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

WR: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim W/R: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim

2 hours ago

Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Aku...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI bill: Bediatuo letter to Parliament 'disrespectful' — Mahama Anti-LGBTQI bill: Bediatuo letter to Parliament 'disrespectful' — Mahama

2 hours ago

Govt owes Common Fund over GH6billion – Ho Central MP Govt owes Common Fund over GH¢6billion – Ho Central MP

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of IT and Elections 2024 elections: ‘NPP has submitted a list of Returning officers, deputies for EC...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa EC’s claim of missing biometric machines a ploy to waste another money — Frankli...

3 hours ago

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA ‘Mocking Cheddar’s “Sea to Kumasi" promise shows Ghanaians' attachment to medioc...

3 hours ago

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompsonleft and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar’s ‘sea to Kumasi’ promise one of the most brilliant ideas I've ever hear...

3 hours ago

Leader of the National Liberation Congress, Stephen Atubigaleft and Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Sea to Kumasi: ‘Think about feeding Ghanaians instead of impossible promises’ — ...

3 hours ago

The election race was fired up by a rapidly-passed amnesty law that led last week to the release from prison of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the charismatic Ousmane Sonko, figureheads of the anti-establishment opposition. By SEYLLOU AFP Senegal heads for wide open presidential poll Sunday

Just in....
body-container-line