Let’s prepare adequately to safeguard Ghana again terrorism – Chief of Army Staff

Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, has expressed concerns about the rising threat of terrorism in the sub-region.

He urged the army to undergo adequate training and be prepared to respond and protect the country effectively and promptly in the event of an attack, noting that the country is not immune to the terrorism threats in the sub-region.

In his first visit to the Central Command following his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Army Staff also emphasised in his speech that commanders at all levels should ensure that troops under their command meet expectations and work diligently and professionally to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

“To our Ghana soldiers, I would like to applaud your commitment, dedication, and greater sacrifices you make on a daily basis to ensure peace and security in your area of operational responsibility as well as in the nation as a whole. And much will be expected of each one of us. We have a greater responsibility to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election by performing our duties professionally at all times.

“I would therefore like to entreat commanders at all levels to ensure that troops placed under their charge live up to expectation and to provide the right kind of leadership during this auspicious period.”

“Let me also take the opportunity to remind you all about the looming threat of terrorism in our sub-region and the fact that we are by no means immune to the threat that they pose. We all, therefore, have the responsibility to train and be adequately prepared to respond appropriately promptly to any imminent attack,” he stated.

In addition, Major General Onwona paid a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who highlighted the army’s importance in maintaining the country’s peace and security.

Otumfuo also expressed confidence in the Chief of Army Staff for a successful tenure.

Furthermore, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona inaugurated a 20-unit, 2-bedroom accommodation facility and a parade square at the Command headquarters.

They were constructed under the leadership of Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh, the General Officer Commanding the Central Command, to cater to the welfare needs of the military and enhance maximum productivity.

—CitiNewsroom

