43-year-old driver commits suicide over hardships at North Suntreso

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO

A 43-year-old commercial driver has reportedly committed suicide over economic hardship at North Suntreso in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Kwabena Owusu, according residents hanged himself with a sponge in his bathroom.

Wife of the deceased, Vida Pokuaa disclosed to OTEC News Reporter that, the sad incident occurred around 8; 30pm on Tuesday March 19, 2024.

According to her, she had a normal conversation with her husband prior to the incident.

She said she was shocked when she saw her husband hanging few minutes later in the bathroom.

"I was going to the bathroom when I saw my husband hanging, I tried to get him out of the hanging sponge but he was too heavy for me so I rushed out for help, unfortunately he was already gone when I got help from some passerby,” she stated.

Meanwhile some residents in the area revealed that, the father of five, now deceased, has been complaining of economic hardship after losing his job.

According to them, they suspect he might have committed the act due to economic hardship.

