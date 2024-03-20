2024 elections: ‘NPP has submitted a list of Returning officers, deputies for EC to recruit’ — Omane Boamah alleges

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of IT and Elections for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of colluding with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the selection process of returning officers for the 2024 general elections.

The NDC official said the party has information suggesting the NPP provided the EC with a list of preferred candidates for the returning officer roles.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 20, Dr. Omane Boamah alleged "NPP submitted a list of NPP's preferred Returning Officers and Deputy Returning Officers that the EC must recruit."

He further claimed that "the NPP's list of preferred names constitutes the bulk of the applicants the EC shortlisted for the interviews, which will start this week."

Dr. Omane Boamah warned that some EC officials risk "embarrassing" the electoral body if they accede to "this dubious temptation" of favoring the NPP's choices.

The accusations come after the NDC confirmed reports that some voter registration kits had been stolen ahead of of the upcoming registration exercise.

The NDC elections director further urged the EC to conduct a transparent and impartial selection process, saying the NDC will monitor activities closely.