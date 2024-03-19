Feeling neglected with neglected seasonal Cerebrospinal Meningitis disease

19.03.2024 LISTEN

The upper West Region is not only neglected in terms of physical infrastructure such as hospitals for medical care, roads for transportation, jobs and economic activities for the youth and the unemployed. The conditions found in the region have not reached a certain level of economic, social, or technological progress compared to others. It is characterized by low-income levels, limited access to basic services such as healthcare and education, inadequate infrastructure, high levels of poverty, and economic dependence on a few industries or resources.

The World over, has decided to neglect some group of communicable diseases because, they affect only the World’s poorest counties. These Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of communicable diseases that primarily affect the world's poorest populations, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. These diseases typically thrive in areas with poor sanitation, inadequate access to clean water, and limited healthcare infrastructure. NTDs often cause chronic disabilities, disfigurement, and significant economic burdens on affected communities. Despite their widespread prevalence and impact, NTDs historically receive little attention and funding compared to other diseases.

Equally, though the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) is not among Ghana’s NTDs list, historical has not be given to needed attention. This means there is a neglect to the CSM disease in areas it affects. There is no deliberate funds allocated to fight this seasonal disease. As such early rain falls usually intervene every year. Even though CSM cannot be eliminated, its yearly deaths are always alarming in the Upper West Region. In 2021, CSM affected and claims more lives than Covid-19. However, the policy maker attention was more Covid-19 which infections were few and claims fewer lives compare with CSM in the region. This neglect is not against the Upper west region but the entire northern regions which are in the Meningitis belt of Ghana. The meningitis belt in Ghana primarily encompasses the northern regions of the country. These regions include Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Savannah, and parts of North East region. This belt is characterized by higher rates of meningitis outbreaks compared to other parts of the country, primarily due to environmental and climatic factors.

"Cerebrospinal Meningitis" (CSM), also known as bacterial meningitis, is a serious infection characterized by inflammation of the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by various bacteria, with Neisseria meningitidis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae type b being the most common pathogens responsible for the infection. The infection is typically transmitted through respiratory droplets or direct contact with respiratory secretions from an infected person. Crowded living conditions, such as dormitories, prisons, funeral grounds, conference rooms without ventilation, class rooms, lecture halls, sleeping rooms or military barracks, can facilitate the spread of the bacteria. Symptoms of bacterial meningitis can include: Sudden onset of fever, Severe headache, Stiff neck, Nausea and vomiting, Photophobia (sensitivity to light), Altered mental status or confusion, Skin rash (in some cases).

Bacterial meningitis is a medical emergency and requires prompt diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics to prevent serious complications such as brain damage, hearing loss, or death. Vaccines are available for some of the bacteria that cause meningitis, including Neisseria meningitidis and Streptococcus pneumoniae, which have been effective in reducing the incidence of the disease in many parts of the world. Interestingly, the affected regions have not had access to the vaccines as a country for the adult population.

Health Promotion Officers, Disease Control Officers, Nurses are usually educating students in Senior High Schools, communities’ sensitizations, markets sensitizations, groups and organizations to adopt early health seeking behaviours by promptly report to the nearest health facilities should they have any of the aforementioned signs and symptoms. Prompt recognition of symptoms, early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment are essential in managing bacterial meningitis and reducing its impact on affected individuals and communities. Prevention of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) primarily involves vaccination, practicing good hygiene, and taking measures to reduce exposure to the bacteria that cause meningitis. Early reporting to health facility remains the surest way of managing the affected persons. Heance, health workers are preaching good health seeking behaviours. Their education is primarily targeting cultural beliefs and personal attitudes

Health-seeking behavior refers to the actions individuals take to maintain, improve, or restore their health and well-being. It encompasses a wide range of activities, including seeking medical care, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, and utilizing preventive services. Health-seeking behavior can be influenced by various factors such as socio-economic status, cultural beliefs, accessibility of healthcare services, previous experiences with healthcare, and personal attitudes towards health and illness.

Seasonal cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) is a significant health concern in the northern part of Ghana, particularly during the dry season. The resolution of CSM in this region typically involves a combination of preventive measures, such as early detection, appropriate medical treatment, and public health interventions. Seasonally, this CSM canker has been resolved in the north by health workers employing a multi-faceted approach encompassing vaccination, early detection, treatment, public health interventions, public education, and community engagement, the burden of seasonal cerebrospinal meningitis in the northern part of Ghana can be mitigated, leading to a reduction in cases and improved health outcomes for the population.

Addressing seasonal health challenges requires targeted interventions, such as:

Lack of funds location: Funds for SCM educational campaigns, outreaches, monitoring and community engagement. This will also facilitate CSM stimulation exercises in all District of the Upper West Region.

Lack of SBCC Materials: This crucial educational materials for CSM is in the Upper West Region. Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) materials play a crucial role in promoting positive behavioural and social changes within communities. SBCC materials help raise awareness about important health and social issues within communities. SBCC materials serve as powerful tools for promoting behaviour change, empowering individuals, fostering community engagement, and addressing complex health and social challenges. Their importance lies in their ability to inform, educate, influence, and mobilize individuals and communities towards healthier, more resilient, and inclusive outcomes.

Limited Healthcare Infrastructure: Northern Ghana generally has fewer healthcare facilities and resources compared to other regions, making it difficult for individuals to access specialized care immediately.

Geographical Barriers: The northerns region of Ghana is characterized by vast rural areas with poor road networks and transportation infrastructure. This geographical isolation can impede access to healthcare services, particularly for remote communities, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment of CSM.

Socioeconomic Factors: Poverty and low socioeconomic status are more prevalent in northern Ghana compared to other regions. Financial constraints can prevent individuals from seeking medical care or completing treatment regimens for CSM, particularly when treatment involves expensive antibiotics.

Cultural and Belief Systems: Cultural beliefs and practices related to health and illness may influence perceptions of CSM diseases and healthcare-seeking behaviour in Upper West Region. Traditional remedies and spiritual beliefs may compete with modern medical interventions, leading to delays in seeking appropriate treatment for CSM.

Educational Barriers: Limited literacy rates and educational opportunities in Upper West Region can hinder efforts to raise awareness about CSM health education and promote preventive measures against CSM. Health education programmes tailored to the local context and delivered through community outreach efforts may be necessary to address this challenge.

Seasonal Health Challenges: Northern Ghana experiences distinct seasonal patterns, including periods of heavy rainfall and humidity as well as a long stretch of dry season characterized with dry hasty wind, which can exacerbate the prevalence of meningitis infections in the Upper West Region.

In conclusion, Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) remains a significant public health concern in northern Ghana, influenced by a multitude of interconnected factors. The region's unique socioeconomic, environmental, and healthcare landscape contributes to the heightened vulnerability and prevalence of the disease.

Limited healthcare infrastructure and resources, including a shortage of healthcare facilities and trained personnel, pose significant challenges to timely diagnosis and treatment of CSM. Geographical barriers and poor transportation networks further impede access to healthcare services, particularly in rural and remote areas where the disease burden may be disproportionately high.

Socioeconomic disparities, such as poverty and inadequate access to healthcare financing, contribute to delays in seeking medical care and hinder the implementation of preventive measures. Additionally, overcrowding, poor ventilation, and limited access to clean water and sanitation increase the risk of CSM transmission and outbreaks in densely populated communities.

Cultural beliefs and practices may also impact healthcare-seeking behaviour and treatment adherence, influencing the uptake of vaccination campaigns and early recognition of symptoms. Educational barriers, including low literacy rates and limited health literacy, further exacerbate challenges in raising awareness about CSM prevention and control measures.

Addressing the burden of CSM in northern Ghana requires a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach that addresses the underlying determinants of the disease. This includes strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving access to healthcare services, promoting vaccination campaigns, enhancing surveillance systems, and fostering community engagement and education initiatives.

Collaborative efforts among government agencies, healthcare providers, non-governmental organizations, community leaders, and other stakeholders are essential for implementing sustainable solutions to prevent, diagnose, and treat CSM effectively. By addressing the complex interplay of factors influencing CSM transmission and prevalence, it is possible to reduce the burden of the disease and improve the health outcomes of communities in northern Ghana.

Written by:

Abdul-Wahid A. Dawono

Health Promotion/Risk Communication Officer

Social and Behaviour Change Communication/ Development Communication Specialist