DirectAid presents food items to families

DirectAid Society, a non-governmental organization (NGO) operating in Kuwait with a branch in Ghana, has recently undertaken a benevolent endeavor by distributing essential food items to the elderly, widows, and less privileged individuals.

The distribution event took place at the Mercy Social Centre in Lakeside Estate, within the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, drawing attendees from various parts of Accra, irrespective of religious affiliations.

This charitable initiative aligns with DirectAid's annual tradition of providing Ramadan packages to support the needy and vulnerable during the holy month of Ramadan. The food items distributed included 10kg bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, spaghetti, and sugar, aimed at easing the burden of families during this period.

The impact of this donation has been profound, bringing joy and relief to many Ghanaians, particularly Muslims, during Ramadan. Ali Abdul-Salam Ali, the Director of Mercy Social Centre, emphasized that this gesture is part of DirectAid's commitment to supporting Muslims in Ghana during Ramadan, with items valued at over two million Ghana cedis benefiting more than 5000 families across various regions, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Northern regions.

Grateful beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to DirectAid for their generosity, acknowledging the significant difference these donations will make in their lives throughout the month. They also extended prayers for the donors, seeking Allah's blessings and guidance.

The recipients further highlighted DirectAid Society's ongoing contributions beyond Ramadan, citing borehole projects, free healthcare services, scholarships, and other initiatives that have positively impacted rural communities and schools across the country. These efforts have provided hope and improved living conditions, particularly in areas lacking access to basic amenities like clean water.

DirectAid's intervention in providing boreholes has notably reduced waterborne diseases in many communities, addressing health challenges stemming from the absence of potable water sources. Beneficiaries emphasized the organization's vital role in mitigating health risks and enhancing the well-being of individuals in underserved areas across Ghana.