Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Baffoe Abronye to newly constituted TOR Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kwame Baffoe Abronye, a seasoned energy professional, to the board of directors of Tema Oil Refinery Company Limited (TOR).

According to a statement from the Presidency, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, who is the NPP’s Bono regional chairman, is among 11 individuals nominated by the President to reconstitute the TOR board.

Abronye DC boasts of a rich experience in the energy sector, with expertise in petroleum economics, finance, and law.

He has an MBA in Petroleum Economics and Finance from Coventry University in the UK, as well as master's degrees in Energy Economics from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Alternative Dispute Resolution from the University of Ghana.

Abronye is currently pursuing an advanced LLM in Energy Law from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. He currently works as an energy consultant for GPH Oil in Amsterdam.

The President's nomination comes as part of broader efforts to revamp Ghana's struggling oil refinery.

The new board will be chaired by Leon Kendon Appenteng as well as Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe, as TOR's new Managing Director.