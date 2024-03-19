Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has slammed Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), over the recurring power outages plaguing the nation.

Ghana has been grappling with power cuts in recent times, posing challenges for both industries and households.

Despite explanations from the ECG that the current situation differs from the infamous "dumsor" era experienced under the previous John Mahama regime, many citizens continue to suffer severe losses socially and economically.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Ofori Owusu expressed frustration at the ECG's handling of the issue, particularly its refusal to accept thew fact that dumsor has returned.

He criticized the company for attributing the outages solely to technical faults, arguing that the situation is due to the company's financial indebtedness.

"We owe money. Let's pay the money," exclaimed Nana Ofori Owusu.

The PPP National Chairman called on the ECG to provide a clear timetable for resolving the power outages and expressed bewilderment at the company’s reluctance to offer a transparent explanation.

"I don't understand why they don't want to give us the timetable...It's weird. It's very, very weird. Say the truth and let's move on...Say the truth, then beg for leniency but to tell us all these things that it's not making sense to the average man. We need electricity to function,” he said.