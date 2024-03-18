Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers endorse Mahama's fixed-rate policy

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has thrown its weight behind the NDC flag bearer John Mahama's fixed rate policy on spare parts imports, hailing it as a game-changer for the industry.

The association's leadership lauded the policy as a crucial step towards eradicating corruption at the ports and safeguarding the investments of its members.

Mr. Takyi Addo, the association's head of communication, emphasized the importance of the fixed rate in ensuring a fair and transparent importation process, highlighting its potential to curb collusion among Customs officers.

The association commended Mahama's proactive approach to engaging with embassies, particularly citing the case of the Korean Embassy, which previously demanded exorbitant fees for visas.

This move, they believe, underscores Mahama's dedication to fostering a conducive business environment for spare parts dealers.

Mrs. Gifty Naana Fianu, the General Secretary of the association, echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism about Mahama's initiative to redevelop Abossey Okai. She believes that the redevelopment will not only enhance the hub's efficiency but also contribute to its long-term sustainability.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to evaluating political leaders' proposals carefully, prioritizing solutions that serve the best interests of its members and the broader industry.