Akufo-Addo led NPP has embarked on record breaking projects in judicial sector in Ashanti region – Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah says the New Patriotic Party NPP’s government lead by President Akufo-Addo has embarked on record-breaking infrastructure projects in the judicial sector in the region.

The Minister has disclosed that government has constructed an unprecedented 32 new courthouses and 83 housing units for judges in the Ashanti Region since 2017.

According to him, 22 out of the total 32 courthouses which were started from scratch by the NPP government have been commissioned and operational.

He noted that 43 residential projects for judges and magistrates have also been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries in the region.

The Head of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) revealed this during a press conference on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The press conference according to the Minister is part of his series of activities to inform the public about government's unprecedented works in the region since 2017.

The event saw the attendance of all heads of security in the region, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives MMDCEs, heads of trading groups in the region and other stakeholders.

Improved access to justice

Addressing the gathering, Hon Simon Osei Mensah emphasized that, the quantum leap of housing units for judges in the region and the provision of more courthouses have improved access to justice.

He noted that the provision of residential housing units for judges in the various districts in the region has solved the problem of magistrates and judges traveling long hours to sit on cases.