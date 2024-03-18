Modern Ghana logo
Ashanti Regional Security Council to lead arrest, prosecution of individuals who attack fire fighters

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng II Contributor
The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) says it will lead the arrest and prosecution of individuals who attack firefighters while on duty.

Members of the REGSEC led by the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah say they will team up with the Ghana Police Service to ensure those attacking Fire Fighters in the region are brought to book.

Addressing the media at the Prempeh Assembly Hall on Monday, March 18, 2024, Hon Simon Osei Mensah described constant attacks on officers of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS as unacceptable.

"The Regional Security Council has observed with great concern, the disturbing and unfortunate trend of attacks on firemen who respond to distress calls of fire outbreaks in the Region.

"We understand firefighters have been attacked on three different occasions within one month in the region, something we will not entertain in no uncertain terms.

"It is for this reason that the Regional Security Council wishes to caution the public to desist from attacking firemen at the operational from, this is unacceptable and anyone caught doing so will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

Government support
Hon Simon Osei Mensah assured firemen in the region of government support.

He noted that government is fully aware of the equipment deficit and is making frantic efforts to provide the needed materials for the effective execution of their mandate.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah however directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies MMDAS in the region to provide the needed support to firemen including helping them fix their faulty fire tenders while the central government prepares to retool them.

