18.03.2024 Social News

Tamale water crisis force students out of school

18.03.2024 LISTEN

The majority of students in the Tamale Metropolitan Area have abandoned the classrooms due to the severe water crisis.

The most affected are female students who are compelled to wander in search of inaccessible water during school hours.

Some teachers have also succumbed to the situation, thereby negatively impacting teaching and learning.

The water crisis is dire to the extent that people have resorted to using sachet water for cooking and bathing, compounding their financial constraints.

Dams and boreholes, which serve as the major sources of water for people living on the outskirts of Tamale Township, are drying up.

The water scarcity is affecting local commerce, as chop bar operators and porridge (Koko) sellers, among others, have been affected.

During the Holy month of Ramadan, Muslims use more water for extensive cooking, drinking, performing ablution, and other domestic purposes.

As an essential component for normal human body function, a sufficient amount of water is needed during this blessed month.

Given the water crisis, the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) has reportedly continued to bill people for non-supplied water for several months, creating confusion between officers reading water meters and some landlords in the Tamale Metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company Managing Director, Dr. Clifford Braimah, has hinted at plans to drill more boreholes in the Tamale Metropolis as a stopgap measure.

Aggrieved residents of the affected communities have served notice of embarking on continuous demonstrations over the prolonged situation.

The Members of Parliament for Tamale South, Tamale Central, and Tamale North constituencies on February 13, 2024, bemoaned the Tamale water crisis and called for the government's rapid action.

Haruna Iddrisu for Tamale South, Murtala Mohammed for Tamale Central, and Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini on the floor of Parliament raised the alarm and implored duty bearers to fix the recurrent problem.

-Citi Newsroom

