AU assembles Second Reflection Forum in Accra

The African Union (AU) is set to convene its Second Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs) in Accra from March 18 to 19.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Sunday, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, emphasized the significance of this gathering, stating, "The Accra II process underscores the AU's commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring sustainable security in Africa.

Building on the momentum of the first edition held in March 2022, this forum, also known as the Accra II Process on UCGs, aims to address the persistent challenges to democracy and security across the African continent.

“Through robust dialogue and collaboration, we aim to address the root causes of unconstitutional changes of government and strengthen democratic governance across the continent," he added.

He said the theme for this year's forum, "Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security," underscores the urgency of the issues at hand. With the participation of policymakers, civil society organizations, and development partners, the forum will provide a platform for frank discussions and the exchange of ideas on advancing democratic governance and enhancing the rule of law.

On her part, Chairperson of the AU Peace and Security Council, H.E. Ambassador Emilia Mkusa highlighted the forum's role in shaping effective responses to the evolving challenges facing African nations.

She stated, "By engaging a diverse range of stakeholders, including representatives from AU member states, regional economic communities, and civil society organizations, we can collectively develop strategies to prevent and address unconstitutional changes of government."

The forum will also serve as an opportunity to review progress made since the 2022 Accra Reflection Forum and identify areas for improvement. Participants will engage in discussions on consolidating democratic governance, promoting national ownership of governance processes, and enhancing coordination among AU institutions and partners.

As Africa continues its journey towards greater political stability and prosperity, the AU remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting member states in upholding democratic values and fostering sustainable development.

The Second Reflection Forum in Accra stands as a testament to the AU's dedication to promoting peace, security, and good governance across the continent.