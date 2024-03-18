Modern Ghana logo
Humanitarian Haven to Provide Free Sanitary Pads and Diapers in Gomoa

Humanitarian Haven, a non-profit organization led by Mr. Raphael Mensah, also known as Rafarazzi, is gearing up to make a meaningful difference in the lives of girls and mothers in Gomoa, located in the Central Region of Ghana.

In an interview, Mr. Raphael Mensah, the Founder and President of Humanitarian Haven shared his organization's commitment to supporting the needy.

He emphasized their upcoming initiative to provide free sanitary pads to girls in elementary schools and free diapers to mothers in the community.

This generous gesture is just one of the many activities planned by Humanitarian Haven, as they strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The donation event is scheduled to take place on April 12th, 2024, where the Humanitarian Haven team will distribute these essential items to girls and mothers in Gomoa.

It's a heartfelt effort to ensure that these individuals have access to basic necessities that can significantly improve their quality of life.

