Mahama promises $50 million fintech boost; stresses the importance of digital innovation

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

At a stakeholders meeting with players in the FINTECH industry, representatives from agrotechs, edutechs, healthtechs, cybersecurity experts, and commercial banks in Accra on Friday, March 15, John Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) highlighted the critical role of innovation within the digital ecosystem in revitalizing Ghana's economy and fostering inclusive growth.

Mahama emphasized the transformative potential of the digital technology industry, which is reshaping the employment landscape and creating new opportunities requiring specific digital skills.

In line with this vision, he announced the NDC's commitment to establishing a US$50 million Transformative Growth Fund to support Ghanaian-owned Fintech companies in addressing their financial needs. This fund aims to nurture fintech innovators into technology entrepreneurs, attract investment, and stimulate job creation.

John Mahama underscored his belief in harnessing technology to address Ghana's development challenges, citing plans to establish Innovation Hubs in collaboration with the public and private sectors. He reiterated his commitment to the Fintech industry, emphasizing the role of the Transformative Growth Fund in fostering innovation, attracting investment, and generating employment opportunities.

Highlighting the significance of the digital technology ecosystem in driving his 24-hour economy initiative, Mahama described it as a deliberate policy intervention aimed at supporting businesses operating round the clock in three shifts. He emphasized that this initiative would promote productivity, competitiveness, and well-paying jobs for Ghanaian youth.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Ghana's future and its potential for innovation and growth, Mahama commended the collective efforts towards the advancement of the Fintech industry. He pledged to create a thriving ecosystem for technology and entrepreneurship, underscoring the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving Ghana's economic transformation.