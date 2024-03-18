Modern Ghana logo
18.03.2024 Headlines

Inept leadership and over milking of telcos hurting Ghana’s digital transformation – Selorm Branttie

18.03.2024 LISTEN

Technology Policy Analyst and Vice President of IMANI, Selorm Branttie has shared his view on why Ghana’s digital transformation is lagging despite the huge investments.

According to him, it is as a result of inept leadership and the over-milking of the telecommunications companies by government led by the Minister in charge of Communications.

In a post on Facebook, Selorm Branttie said he won’t be surprised if Ghanaians are made to pay tax for the internet blackout experienced in the past week.

“Inept leadership and over-milking the telcos is hurting our digital transformation because those at the helm don't have a developmental agenda but a selfish one.

“Such selfish leadership costs us all. I can't imagine the number of people who have lost their jobs and other critical businesses just because of what we have experienced over the past 6 days. But you wait and see. The next best response will be a new tax on telcos that we the citizens will be forced to pay,” the IMANI Vice President said in his post.

In the post, Selorm Branttie said Communications Minister Ursula-Owusu must never be part of any serious government and a new government must make sure she pays back all the millions she and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wasted in the name of monitoring telco fraud.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

