Ursula Owusu-Ekuful must never be part of any serious gov’t – IMANI Vice President

Selorm Branttie

18.03.2024 LISTEN

Technology Policy Analyst and Vice President of IMANI, Selorm Branttie has called on the next government to go after Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

According to him, the Minister must never be part of any serious government.

Selorm Branttie argues that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been a selfish leader and must be made to pay for the millions wasted in the name of monitoring telecom fraud.

“Do you know that Her Ladyship, the chief bully of communications in Ghana [ Ursula], has sanctioned a company to collect $1.5 million a month [ Since 2018] for sending a useless spreadsheet to the hapless NCA in the name of fraud monitoring, knowing that this spreadsheet is literally as meaningless as reading cuneform after learning the Roman alphabets?

“That's a total of $108 MILLION For forcing telcos to send spreadsheets of all subscriber phone calls over UNSECURE channels, sometimes breaching Telcos own protocols on cybersecurity and privacy so as to feed a ficticious company with dodgy owners. Yet we were the ones who were insulted for attempting to stop this mess. I'll never forget how I was insulted for this nonsense.

“Sometimes I wonder what sins we have committed to deserve such leadership. She must never be part of any serious government, and a new government must make sure she pays back all the millions she and the former finance minister wasted and still waste in the name monitoring telcom fraud,” Selorm Branttie said in a post shared by IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe.

In the post, Selorm Branttie said inept leadership and over-milking of the telcos are hurting Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.