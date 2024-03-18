Modern Ghana logo
Police links fatal accident along Juaso-Nkawkaw road that claimed 21 lives to careless driving

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that 21 people lost their lives in the gory accident that occurred around the Pra-River Junction along the Juaso-Nkawkaw road.

In a press release, the Police said preliminary investigations have uncovered that the accident occurred as a result of careless driving by suspect driver Yaw Egyiri who was driving a Ford Transit Mini Bus with registration number GR 6279-24 from Konongo towards Accra with passengers on board.

Meanwhile, survivors of the ghastly accident that occurred on Friday, February 15, are currently receiving medical attention at the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

The bodies of the 21 deceased persons have been deposited at the Stewards Hospital mortuary at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital mortuary and Juaso Government Hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.

Read the full release from the Ghana Police Service below:

21 PERSONS CONFIRMED DEAD FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR ACCIDENT ALONG THE JUASO - NKAWKAW ROAD

Surviving victims are currently receiving medical attention at the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 21 deceased persons have been deposited at the Stewards Hospital mortuary at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital mortuary and Juaso Government Hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.

The Police are urging families with relatives who may have travelled along the route where the motor accident occurred yesterday and have not been in touch to reach out to the Juaso and Nkawkaw Police commands for help in identifying the accident victims, including those who have passed away.

While we commiserate with the affected families, we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations in order to avoid such preventable accidents.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
