New ‘Court Shift System’ shows Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy is possible — Franklin Cudjoe

A new policy being implemented by the Judiciary, known as the ‘Court Shift System’ is evidence that NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy is possible, argued Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa.

According to him, the one-time President, if re-elected, will be able to help some sectors of the economy run 24hours as he has envisioned.

“The Chief Justice has shown the way. It is possible for JM to do this in targeted sectors of our economy,” asserted the IMANI boss in a social media post on Sunday, March 17.

Beginning March 25, some selected courts will be running a shift system to reduce the volume of cases before the court.

“The rationale for the Court Shift System stems from the fact that, findings from a physical count of dockets undertaken in all Courts nationwide demonstrated that a number of identified Courts have huge caseloads with some in excess of 600 pending cases,” read part of a Memo from the judiciary.

This, according to the policy advisor, is a very good move that will not only reduce the volume of cases but also ensure a swift delivery of justice.

“The Courts should be running 24/7 to fastrack not only the huge backlog of cases, but to dispense justice speedily and fairly,” noted Mr. Cudjoe.

“There would be financial savings for businesses and individuals while making investors happy,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

New 'Court Shift System' shows Mahama's 24-hour economy policy is possible — Fra...

