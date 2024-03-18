Historic Enrollment: 40-year-old single mother pursues education at Bomaa SHS

In a remarkable feat, Theresa Soaka Biisuk, a 40-year-old single mother of three, has etched her name in history as the oldest person to enrol at Bomaa Senior High School, situated in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region.

Ms. Biisuk’s decision to embark on this educational journey stems from a profound realization she experienced. Observing her peers who pursued higher education after completing junior high school in 1999 and witnessing their subsequent advancements in life, she found herself persisting in a cycle of agricultural labour. Reflecting on this, she determined that with secondary education now freely accessible, seizing this opportunity, irrespective of age, held immense value. Moreover, she cited her husband’s lack of responsibility as a catalyst for her pursuit of further education.

"I believe that through education, I'll be well-equipped to provide for myself and my three children”, Ms. Biisuk remarked.

Despite the age gap with her classmates, Ms. Biisuk underscores her ability to collaborate effectively, emphasizing her matured perspective. However, her educational pursuit is not devoid of challenges. Balancing her studies with motherhood, she traverses from Dumakwai to Bomaa to sell charcoal after school hours, ensuring her family’s sustenance. The journey becomes even more arduous during the rainy season, where crossing a river on an improvised tree bridge adds to her daily trials.

Undeterred by these obstacles, Ms. Biisuk diligently applies herself to her studies, aiming for excellence in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Her aspirations extend beyond this milestone; she envisions advancing to higher education and emerging as a prominent figure in society, inspiring others to pursue their dreams. Initially met with scepticism regarding her ability to manage her studies alongside parental responsibilities, Ms. Biisuk’s resolve has proven steadfast, propelling her towards her goals.

In a resounding message of encouragement to others contemplating a similar path, Ms. Biisuk asserts, “Life is a personal journey, defined by one's determination and perseverance. Despite external scepticism, it is imperative to remain steadfast in pursuit of one's dreams”.

Through her unwavering determination and commitment to personal growth, Theresa Soaka Biisuk exemplifies the transformative power of education, inspiring persons of all ages to embrace the pursuit of knowledge as a pathway to self-realization and societal impact.

Richmond Acheampong is a communication specialist, consultant, independent journalist and columnist. He holds a PhD in Journalism. He can be contacted through +233240389154, +233550818739 or [email protected]