Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigerian jailed 10years and fined GHc1,200 for recruiting girls into prostitution in Ghana

Crime & Punishment Nigerian jailed 10years and fined GHc1,200 for recruiting girls into prostitution in Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A 31-year-old Nigerian, OKolo Chukwakadibia Jackson, has been convicted by the Kweikuma Gender Circuit Court to 10 years imprisonment for human trafficking.

Additionally, Jackson was convicted to a fine of five hundred penalty units (GHc1,200.00) for illegal entry into the country or in default, serving an additional six-months imprisonment term.

The Court presided over by Her Honour, Naa Amerley Akowuah, convicted Jakson for trafficking a 16-year-old girl and two other females from Onitsha in Anambra state to Ghana.

He was convicted on his on plea on two counts of Human Trafficking and Illegal Entry contrary to sections 2(1)/ (2) of the Human Trafficking Act, 2005(ACT 694) as amended by section 1(1) of the Human Trafficking Act, 2009 and the section 2(1), and 52(1)(D) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (ACT 573) respectively.

Presenting the facts, the prosecution informed the court that the accused entered the country illegally in the year 2021 and has since remained so until his arrest at Aboi Nkwanta near Asankrangwa, in the Western Region.

The prosecution said the 16-year-old victim, indicated that one Madam Ella, one of the accomplices of the primary suspect recruited them in Nigeria under the guise of sending them to her brother, the primary suspect, in Dubai to serve as salesgirls.

According to the prosecution, an amount of Six Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred Naira (N 668, 200) was sent by Jackson from Ghana to the said Madam Ella, to cover the cost of the recruitment, lodging, feeding, and transportation of the victims from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Asankrangwa in the Western region.

The prosecution said the victims arrived in Lagos on Sunday, 11th February 2024 through an agent who handed them over to a driver known as I.K. who accommodated them for the night and the next day, I.K. drove them in his car to Accra on Tuesday, 13th February 2024.

On the night of Thursday, 15th February 2024, I.K, arranged for an Asankrangwa bus bound for the victims and gave Jackson's contact number to the driver to arrange for the victims to call him (Jackson) upon arrival.

Immediately the convict received them on the morning of Friday, 16th of February 2024, he singled out the 16-year-old girl and took her to a shrine to swear with an egg to the effect that she would neither run away nor disclose whatsoever ordeal she suffered to anyone, else she would die.

The victim was finally taken to a whorehouse, and handed over to another Nigerian woman, called Madam Special, in charge of that brothel.

The convict later gave an undisclosed amount of money and packs of condoms to the victim after which she was directed to a room and ordered to begin working as a prostitute.

The victim was further informed that the entire proceeds from her illicit trade would go to Jackson.

However, the victim managed to escape from the brothel and chanced upon a good Samaritan, who led her to the Asankrangwa Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Commander, Supt. Kwabena Agyei, upon receiving the report, instantaneously arranged to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators but unfortunately missed Madam Special.

During interrogation, Jackson, admitted having sent the other three victims to one Madam Gifty, who is also at large, in exchange for an amount of Eight Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (Ghc 8,500.00).

The Western Regional Command of the Service, in its quest to arrest the rest of the syndicate members and be able to save the other three Nigerian girls.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

MPs mourn former colleague Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable MPs mourn former colleague Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable 

2 hours ago

Four robbers sentenced to 20 years imprisonment eachfor robbing, killing okada rider Four robbers sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for robbing, killing okada ...

2 hours ago

Nigerian jailed 10years and fined GHc1,200 for recruiting girls into prostitution in Ghana Nigerian jailed 10years and fined GHc1,200 for recruiting girls into prostitutio...

2 hours ago

We need theoretically sound leaders for development – ProfessorAtuahene-Gima We need “theoretically sound” leaders for development – Professor Atuahene-Gima

2 hours ago

Our salaries must reflect international rates charged at the port — Port workers Our salaries must reflect international rates charged at the port — Port workers...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ law will protect our values, leaders must accept it without hesitation - Methodist Bishop Anti-LGBTQ+ law will protect our values, leaders must accept it without hesitati...

3 hours ago

Golden Arms end 13th African Games journey with 41 medals Golden Arms end 13th African Games journey with 41 medals  

3 hours ago

Magistrate orders Prosecutor to produce evidence of death, cremation of two illegal chinese mining suspects Magistrate orders Prosecutor to produce evidence of death, cremation of two ille...

3 hours ago

Police confirm death of 21 persons in Juaso Nkawkaw road accident Police confirm death of 21 persons in Juaso Nkawkaw road accident

3 hours ago

VR: Bui Power Authority to build wind power renewable energy at Anloga V/R: Bui Power Authority to build wind power renewable energy at Anloga 

Just in....
body-container-line