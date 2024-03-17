Modern Ghana logo
NPA donates Ramadan package to Chief Imam

17.03.2024 LISTEN

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated assorted food items to the National Chief Imam to support the needy Muslims to observe the Ramadan fast.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, and packs of milo, milk, and water.

In his remarks after the donation at the Fadama residence of the National Chief Imam on Friday, the NPA Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, noted that leadership is a burden.

Therefore, he said, it was incumbent on the followers to support the leaders in their leadership functions.

Besides, he said, it was part of gratitude to the Almighty Allah to show gratitude and obeisance to leaders.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid said it was in that vein that the NPA decided to present the food items to reduce the burden that Allah had put on the shoulders of the National Chief Imam “so that he too will alleviate the plight of those who come to him.”

He lauded the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubuu, for his peaceful disposition which had helped to maintain peace and unity between Muslims and Christians in the country.

He prayed to Allah to preserve Sheikh Sharubutu to continue to support the Muslim ummah (community) and make an impact on Ghana.

Responding, Sheikh Sharubutu said Allah had enjoined Muslims to live in peace and harmony with people who had not prevented them from practicing their religion or driven them from their homes.

He quoted the Holy Qur’an as saying that Allah had created human beings from two mates and made them into nations and tribes so that they acknowledge one another and coexist peacefully.

Sheikh Sharubutu said Ghana is blessed as Muslims and Christians live in peace and harmony, and indicated that they sit at a table and discuss national issues.

However, he said, the situation is different in other countries where they experience religious conflict.

The National Chief Imam, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be thankful to Allah for the peace so that He continues to bless the country with peace.

He referred to Allah’s injunction in the Holy Qur’an that if a man shows gratitude for the favours of Allah upon him, Allah will increase the blessing but if the man fails to show gratitude, Allah’s penalty is severe.

He prayed to Allah to preserve Ghana’s peace and restore peace in countries experiencing conflict.

Sheikh Sharubutu thanked the NPA for the gesture, and prayed to Allah to support Dr. Abdul-Hamid and his executive management in all their endeavours.

Source: National Petroleum Authority

317202415911-vbrduhgtso-afedeb0b-21e1-4694-94a2-759e0cf8771b.jpeg

317202415911-txobsfer5l-9dabaeee-049e-47f8-ab9c-9a0e37e93d2b.jpeg

