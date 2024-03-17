Modern Ghana logo
ECG clarifies viral video of Dubik Mahama amidst power supply challenges

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has addressed a recently resurfaced video clip featuring its Managing Director, Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq., going viral on social media.

The clip wrongly implies insensitivity to the challenges faced by customers amid the current unstable power supply situation.

Dated March 16, 2024, the statement clarifies that the video in question is from an interview conducted during a prior conflict with the Manya Krobo community. During this incident, ECG staff encountered assault while attempting to collect bill payments from customers.

ECG expressed regret for any misunderstanding stemming from the resurgence of this old clip. The company emphasized that the sentiments conveyed in the video do not align with the values and dedication of both the Managing Director and the company as a whole.

Furthermore, ECG underscored its ongoing efforts toward digital transformation and enhancing customer service.

