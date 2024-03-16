World Kidney Day: Medical Officer urges public against mixing, drinking locally distilled liquor

People who mix and consume varieties of locally distilled alcoholic drinks exposes themselves to kidney diseases and renal failures, Dr Afram Aikins, the Medical Officer at the Abesim-based Rafchik Clinic, a health facility has warned.

He said although alcoholism in general, had serious health hazards in the body system, those who mixed and consumed varieties of hard liquor pressured and malfunctioned the kidney.

In an interview with the media at Abesim, near Sunyani to mark this year’s World Kidney Day (WKD), Dr Aikins, therefore advised people against unhealthy lifestyles such as excessive intake of alcohol, substance abuse and self-medication.

He spoke to the media on the sidelines of a kidney screening exercise the Clinic organised for some clients and residents of Abesim to mark the day.

WKD is a global healthcare event celebrated on the second Thursday in March, every year since 2006, intending to bring together patients suffering from kidney diseases and promote awareness of “amazing” kidneys by educating the people about their role in maintaining health.

The global theme for this year’s celebration which fell Thursday March 14, is “kidney health for all – advancing equitable access to care and optimal medication practice”,

It focuses on raising awareness of the inequalities in kidney disease treatment, and encourages collaborative efforts to improve access to appropriate treatment for everyone affected by the disease.

Dr Aikins said bad eating habits, especially late diet, lack of body exercises and the consumption of sugary and junky diets were unhealthy practices, and advised everybody to stay away from that, saying those who failed to do so were at high risk of contracting kidney diseases.

According to Mr Daniel Yeboah, a Nurse in-charge at the Kidney Care and Dialysis Unit of the Clinic, kidney diseases could also be genetic, diabetic and hypertensive patients had the risk of contracting the disease.

He therefore advised everybody to have enough sleep and rest, reduce intake of food with high carbohydrate and sodium content, and do regular medical checkups and laboratory blood examinations.

He mentioned uncontrolled and sugar taste-urine, elevated blood pressure and less urine outputs as some of the immediate signs and symptoms of kidney diseases, and advised those who observed those signs in their body systems to visit nearest health facilities for medical examination and care.

Dr Louis Anto, the Chief Executive Officer of the Rafchick Clinic said the facility now had two dialysis machines, and advised patients to visit and access the machines.

He also advised the public against the bad practices of self-medication which often worsened the conditions of some patients.

Dr Maxwell Beyere Dery, another medical officer at the facility, said it was untrue that kidney diseases or renal failures were linked to family curse or wizardry, and advised patients who developed symptoms to stop visiting prayer camps and shrines for cure.

He also advised the public against excessive intake of energy drinks, and also control their appetite for herbal medicines too, saying all those practices exposed people to high risk of kidney and other related diseases in the body system.