‘Disregard reports of Bongo Ideas’ arrest’ — National Security

The Ministry of National Security has refuted claims that it has arrested blogger and social media critic Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

News of the notorious netizen’s arrest were rife on social media on Thursday, March 14—a day after he criticized Ghana’s first couple, President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

His absence on social media which is unusual of him seemed to have sparked the rumours.

However, National Security is urging individuals to disregard the reports.

“The Ghanaian public should take note that no such arrest has been effected by the Ministry or its allied agencies,” said the ministry.

“To this end, the Ghanaian public is urged to disregard speculations about the arrest of Albert Nat Hyde by the Ministry of National Security,” it noted.